Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Lights lamp versus Bruins
Nash scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Bruins.
Nash logged 12:40 of ice time and made his limited action worthwhile, adding an insurance tally in the third period. The 30-year-old pivot has already exceeded last year's goal total with four through 42 games.
