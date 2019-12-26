Blue Jackets' Ryan MacInnis: Back with big club
Columbus promoted MacInnis from the minors Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
The Blue Jackets are currently dealing with a ton of long-term injuries up front, so MacInnis will round out the team's depth at forward for the foreseeable future. The 23-year-old American has racked up 15 points in 28 AHL appearances this season.
