Murray (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Injuries have been an issue for Murray throughout his seven-year career, and this season's been no different. The 26-year-old blueliner has already missed nine games due to injury in 2019-20, and he's now facing yet another extended absence due to his latest upper-body issue. Andrew Peeke will likely remain with the big club until Murray's ready to return.