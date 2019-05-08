Murray (back) saw his season come to a close while still stuck on injured reserve.

Murray has been out of action since Feb. 18, a stretch of 34 games, due to his back issue. Despite playing in just 56 games, the bluerliner still set career highs in assists (28), points (29) and plus/minus (20). The 25-year-old will be a restricted free agent this summer and will almost certainly get an offer sheet from the club in order to retain his rights.