Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Ends year on IR
Murray (back) saw his season come to a close while still stuck on injured reserve.
Murray has been out of action since Feb. 18, a stretch of 34 games, due to his back issue. Despite playing in just 56 games, the bluerliner still set career highs in assists (28), points (29) and plus/minus (20). The 25-year-old will be a restricted free agent this summer and will almost certainly get an offer sheet from the club in order to retain his rights.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Given three-month prognosis•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Absent for Game 3•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Not traveling with team•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: No update available•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Doesn't make trip•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Status hasn't changed•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...