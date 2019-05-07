Murray was given a three-month prognosis from the time of injury (February 18) according to GM Jarmo Kekalainen, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Kekalainen did not specify what Murray's injury is, but it is believed to be a back ailment. Had the Blue Jackets advanced to the next series, there would have been a chance Murray could have taken the ice. Instead he'll have the offseason to full recovery.