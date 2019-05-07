Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Given three-month prognosis
Murray was given a three-month prognosis from the time of injury (February 18) according to GM Jarmo Kekalainen, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Kekalainen did not specify what Murray's injury is, but it is believed to be a back ailment. Had the Blue Jackets advanced to the next series, there would have been a chance Murray could have taken the ice. Instead he'll have the offseason to full recovery.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...