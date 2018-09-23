Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Nursing groin injury
GM Jarmo Kekalainen said Murray is dealing with a soft-tissue groin injury, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
There were rumors that Murray was dealing with a back injury, which is something he's had issues with in the past, so this news is a good sign. There's still no timeline for Murray's return, but it could be a few weeks.
