Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Ruled out 3-4 weeks
Murray suffered a broken hand, which will see him on the shelf for 3-4 weeks, and has been designated for injured reserve, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Murray missed nearly the entire second half of the 2018-19 campaign due to a back injury and will now spend another extended stint on injured reserve. In 10 games this year, the blueliner notched one goal, three assists and 14 shots while averaging 19:25 of ice time. With Markus Nutivaara (lower body) also banged up, Scott Harrington figures to slot into the lineup in Murray's stead. Meanwhile, Adam Clendening and Andrew Peeke figure to be atop the list of potential call-ups from AHL Cleveland.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Nice output but more wanted•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Expected to play Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Game-time decision Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Makes road trip•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Won't play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Big night in Carolina•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.