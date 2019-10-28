Murray suffered a broken hand, which will see him on the shelf for 3-4 weeks, and has been designated for injured reserve, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Murray missed nearly the entire second half of the 2018-19 campaign due to a back injury and will now spend another extended stint on injured reserve. In 10 games this year, the blueliner notched one goal, three assists and 14 shots while averaging 19:25 of ice time. With Markus Nutivaara (lower body) also banged up, Scott Harrington figures to slot into the lineup in Murray's stead. Meanwhile, Adam Clendening and Andrew Peeke figure to be atop the list of potential call-ups from AHL Cleveland.