Murray (upper body) remains out indefinitely for the playoffs, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

The Blue Jackets' first playoff game is Wednesday versus the Lightning, but there isn't much optimism that he will be back soon. Murray has missed the last 24 games with this upper-body injury. His return would bolster the blue line, as Murray had a goal and 28 assists in 56 games this season. He'll need to be activated from injured reserve before he can re-enter the lineup.