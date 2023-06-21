Gaudette, who was eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer, inked a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level with St. Louis on Wednesday, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Gaudette had 27 goals and 51 points in 65 AHL contests with Toronto and Springfield in 2022-23. The 26-year-old forward has also contributed 27 goals and 70 points in 218 career NHL contests. St. Louis acquired Gaudette from the Maple Leafs on Feb. 17 as part of the Ryan O'Reilly trade.