Gaudette was summoned from AHL Springfield on Wednesday.

Gaudette has 24 goals, 36 points and 31 PIM in 37 contests with Springfield this season. The Blues are expected to be without Kasperi Kapanen (lower body) for at least four weeks, so Gaudette might be with St. Louis for a significant period of time. It remains to be seen if the 27-year-old will draw into the lineup Thursday versus Washington, but there's a fair chance he'll make his Blues debut during this NHL stint. Should Gaudette play, it will likely be in a bottom-six capacity.