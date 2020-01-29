Blues' Alexander Steen: Done early Tuesday

Steen has a lower-body injury and will not return to Tuesday's game against the Flames.

It's unclear how Steen got hurt, but it's clearly bad enough to rule him out during the third period. He scored a goal and blocked a shot in 8:43 before the injury. If Steen isn't available for Friday's game in Edmonton, the Blues will hope MacKenzie MacEachern (lower body) or Oskar Sundqvist (lower body) are able to take his place in the lineup.