Blues' Alexander Steen: Keeps streak alive

Steen scored a goal and added a power-play assist in a 3-1 win over the Avalanche on Thursday.

Steen now has a five-game point streak, and he's notched at least one point in eight of his last nine tilts. The veteran forward is also having a fine season with the extra man, as he's tallied 11 power-play points in 45 games.

