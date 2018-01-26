Blues' Alexander Steen: Keeps streak alive
Steen scored a goal and added a power-play assist in a 3-1 win over the Avalanche on Thursday.
Steen now has a five-game point streak, and he's notched at least one point in eight of his last nine tilts. The veteran forward is also having a fine season with the extra man, as he's tallied 11 power-play points in 45 games.
