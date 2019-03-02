Blues' Alexander Steen: Physical in loss
Steen (illness) skated for 15:15 and racked up three hits and four blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
With 44 hits and 43 blocks this year, Steen is certainly not known for using his body to this extent. He also carried a minus-3 rating in the contest. It's safe to deploy the now-35-year-old as usual after he missed one game with the illness.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...