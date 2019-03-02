Blues' Alexander Steen: Physical in loss

Steen (illness) skated for 15:15 and racked up three hits and four blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

With 44 hits and 43 blocks this year, Steen is certainly not known for using his body to this extent. He also carried a minus-3 rating in the contest. It's safe to deploy the now-35-year-old as usual after he missed one game with the illness.