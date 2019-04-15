Blues' Alexander Steen: Returns to goal column
Steen converted on one of his two shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Jets in Game 3 of their first-round series.
Steen has been relegated to fourth line duty with Ivan Barbashev and Zachary Sanford for the playoff run so far, with the goal being his first point in the series. He had only 27 points in 65 appearances this season, and without much of a physical edge to his game (just 55 hits in the regular season), he likely won't make much of an impact for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...