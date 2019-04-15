Blues' Alexander Steen: Returns to goal column

Steen converted on one of his two shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Jets in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Steen has been relegated to fourth line duty with Ivan Barbashev and Zachary Sanford for the playoff run so far, with the goal being his first point in the series. He had only 27 points in 65 appearances this season, and without much of a physical edge to his game (just 55 hits in the regular season), he likely won't make much of an impact for fantasy owners.