Gunnarsson (personal) rejoined the team at practice Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Gunnarson missed Wednesday's clash with Calgary after the birth of his child. Now back with the team, the defenseman should return to the game-day lineup for the Blues' upcoming back-to-back on Friday and Saturday against the Hurricanes and Blue Jackets.

