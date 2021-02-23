Gunnarsson (right knee) will miss the rest of the 2020-21 season.

Gunnarsson suffered a right knee during Monday's 3-0 loss to the Kings, and he was subsequently placed on injured reserve Tuesday before being ruled out for the season. The 34-year-old likely will land on long-term IR eventually, saving $1.75 million against the Blues' salary cap. Nevertheless, this is a major loss for the Blues, who are already struggling with injuries at forward and defense. Gunnarsson is a strong stay-at-home defenseman and veteran presence. He'll be an unrestricted free agent after this season.