Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Back in tow
Gunnarsson (illness) will be available for Thursday's road game against the Bruins, according to Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The banged-up Blues don't have much of a choice but to use Gunnarsson as the seventh defenseman in the upcoming contest. He did have three assists in as many games leading up to his malady, but the concern is that Gunnarsson will be asked to do too much in a role that's technically reserved for a bottom-six forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...