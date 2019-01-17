Gunnarsson (illness) will be available for Thursday's road game against the Bruins, according to Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The banged-up Blues don't have much of a choice but to use Gunnarsson as the seventh defenseman in the upcoming contest. He did have three assists in as many games leading up to his malady, but the concern is that Gunnarsson will be asked to do too much in a role that's technically reserved for a bottom-six forward.