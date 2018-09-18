Gunnarsson (knee) will be a "surprise addition" to the lineup versus the Stars in Dallas on Tuesday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Gunnarsson tore his ACL and originally wasn't expected to return until October, but here he is projected to skate with Tyler Wotherspoon on the third pairing to open the preseason. Last season, Gunnarsson added just nine points (five goals, four assists) over 63 games, albeit with a plus-15 rating and 102 blocked shots.