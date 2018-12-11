Gunnarsson (upper body) will miss Tuesday's matchup with Florida, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Gunnarsson will be sidelined for his 12th consecutive contest due to his upper-body issue. The Swede's prolonged absence is testing the Blues' blue line depth as Alex Pietrangelo (hand) and Joel Edmundson (upper body) are also on the shelf. The club has not provided a clear timeframe for when Gunnarsson might be cleared to play, so fantasy owners will have to take a wait and see approach.