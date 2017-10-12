Jaskin missed the last game against the Rangers since he had overslept and missed a team meeting, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The Russian said he won't let such an embarrassing miscue happen again and that he's "ready to move on." While it's understandable that the Notes had to send a message to Jaskin, the fact remains that the Blues have several injured players up front and they could use the heavy hitter -- he's racked up 426 hits in 193 career regular-season games -- back in the lineup. We have him projected to reprise his bottom-six role for Thursday's road game against the Panthers.