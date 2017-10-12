Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Reason for benching revealed
Jaskin missed the last game against the Rangers since he had overslept and missed a team meeting, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The Russian said he won't let such an embarrassing miscue happen again and that he's "ready to move on." While it's understandable that the Notes had to send a message to Jaskin, the fact remains that the Blues have several injured players up front and they could use the heavy hitter -- he's racked up 426 hits in 193 career regular-season games -- back in the lineup. We have him projected to reprise his bottom-six role for Thursday's road game against the Panthers.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...