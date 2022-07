Jaskin (lower body) inked a one-year deal with SKA St. Petersburg on Monday.

Jakin logged 12 games with the Coyotes this past year in which he garnered one assist, 23 shots and 47 hits while averaging 14:47 of ice time. With the 29-year-old winger struggling to break into the lineup with any consistency, it appears he will head back to Russia which likely will mark the end of his NHL career.