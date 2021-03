Clifford posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Clifford set up Dakota Joshua's second-period tally as the Blues got offense from all over the lineup Monday. The helper snapped a six-game point drought for Clifford. The tough winger has four points, 29 shots on net, 29 hits and 12 PIM through 20 contests this year.