Clifford (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Clifford won't play again in October due to the injury, the latest in a string of them for the Maple Leafs. The 31-year-old's placement on IR allowed the team to call up Filip Kral from AHL Toronto.
