Clifford's previously undisclosed injury is a shoulder problem, per David Alter of Sports Illustrated.
Clifford is still being assessed, but Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe doesn't think the injury is serious. Clifford was placed on the injured reserve list Tuesday so he'll miss some time regardless.
