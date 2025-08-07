Clifford has ended his playing career and accepted a player development role with the Maple Leafs, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports Wednesday.

Clifford's career saw him suit up in 753 regular-season games, earning 66 goals, 78 assists and 905 PIM. He played for the Kings, Maple Leafs and Blues, and he was a two-time Stanley Cup champion during the Kings' title-winning years in 2012 and 2014. He hadn't made an NHL appearance since 2022-23 with Toronto.