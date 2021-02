Hoffman scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Hoffman set up Jordan Kyrou's equalizer in the third period. In overtime, Hoffman converted on an Oskar Sundqvist feed to complete the comeback. The 31-year-old Hoffman is up to five goals, 10 points, a plus-5 rating and 38 shots on net through 14 contests this season. He's earned three points in the last two games, so the Ontario native may be heating up a bit.