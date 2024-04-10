Hoffman produced an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Hoffman had been a healthy scratch for the previous two games, but he joined the lineup since Filip Zadina (lower body) was unavailable Tuesday. The helper was Hoffman's first point since March 7 -- he missed eight games with a concussion last month and has struggled to produce offense in a fourth-line role since returning. Overall, the 34-year-old winger has 23 points, 71 shots on net and a minus-21 rating through 66 appearances.