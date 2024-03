Hoffman (upper body) won't play Saturday versus Chicago, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It'll be the seventh straight game Hoffman's missed, despite continuing to practice with the Sharks. The 34-year-old winger has 10 goals and 22 points through 61 games this season. Klim Kostin should continue to get a look on San Jose's top line in Hoffman's absence while Jacob. MacDonald suits up as an extra defenseman.