Hoffman is expected to sit as a healthy scratch for a second straight contest Friday versus Minnesota, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

The Blues are on the outside looking in in terms of the playoff picture, so Hoffman will continue to be held out of the lineup ahead of Monday's trade deadline, as his one-year, $4 million contract makes him an attractive asset for teams in contention looking to add some firepower up front. He's notched nine goals and 21 points in 36 games this season.