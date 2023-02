Pitlick posted an assist in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Pitlick set up the first of Calle Rosen's two goals in the third period. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Pitlick, who has infrequently chipped in on offense this season. The 31-year-old winger has eight points, 22 shots on net, 65 hits and a minus-3 rating through 37 appearances while playing mainly on the fourth line.