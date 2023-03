Tucker logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.

Tucker has two assists over his last three games. The 23-year-old isn't guaranteed a spot in the lineup each game -- Robert Bortuzzo and Calle Rosen also get some looks on the third pairing. Tucker is at four points, 20 shots on net, 31 PIM, 46 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 24 appearances as a rookie.