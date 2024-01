Carlo (upper body) won't be in the lineup Tuesday versus Arizona, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Carlo will miss at least one game after getting injured in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Colorado. He has two goals, 10 points, 46 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and 51 hits over 39 contests this campaign. Carlo will be replaced in the lineup Tuesday by Mason Lohrei.