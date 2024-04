Carlo (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's regular-season finale against Ottawa, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Carlo is expected to be back in the lineup for Boston's playoff opener after being injured in Monday's 2-0 loss to Washington. He will conclude the regular season with four goals, 14 points, 79 shots on net, 140 blocked shots and 140 hits in 76 appearances. Matt Grzelcyk is slated to replace Carlo versus the Senators.