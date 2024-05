Carlo was not on the ice for practice Wednesday after having missed overtime against Toronto in Game 5 on Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Carlo still managed to log 21:39 of ice time in Game 5 while recording one shot, two blocks and two PIM. Even if Carlo does suit up against the Leafs on Thursday, he is unlikely to offer much in the way of offensive production considering he has managed just one point in his last 21 outings.