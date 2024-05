Carlo notched an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

Carlo was credited with the secondary helper on David Pastrnak's game-winning goal at 1:54 of overtime. The 27-year-old Carlo had a goal, an assist, 11 shots on net, 16 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over seven appearances in the first round. He's not known for his offense, but Carlo's spot in the lineup as a shutdown defenseman is secure.