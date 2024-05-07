Carlo scored a goal on two shots, added six hits, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

Carlo's day began with the birth of his son, leaving the defenseman questionable for the contest. He was able to fly to Florida and play, and he was strong in all zones, which included him scoring the back-breaking goal late in the second period to put Boston ahead 3-1. The 27-year-old blueliner has three points, 13 shots on net, 22 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through eight playoff contests, as well as a fun story to tell his son when he grows up.