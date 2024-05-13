Carlo scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 4.

Carlo put the Bruins up by two in the first period with an unassisted goal. He threw a fluttering shot from the point that beat Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky over his right pad, but that was the end of Boston's offense for the night. In addition to scoring a goal, Carlo had two shots on net, one blocked shot, two hits and a plus-1 rating in 19:11 of ice time. So far this postseason, Carlo has three goals and an assist to go along with a plus-4 rating in 11 outings.