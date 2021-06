Lazar (lower body) won't be available for Wednesday's must-win Game 6 versus the Islanders, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

With Lazar on the shelf, Greg Mckegg, Jake DeBrusk or Trent Frederic will likely draw into the lineup for Wednesday's contest. The Bruins will be facing elimination, so Lazar may have played his last game of the season. If that ends up being the case, he'll finish the year having notched nine points through 33 appearances.