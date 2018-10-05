Heinen worked on the third line in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

After skating on the second line in Wednesday's 7-0 loss to Washington, Heinen worked with Sean Kuraly and Anders Bjork on Thursday. In the process, Heinen logged 13:34 worth of ice time, including 1:13 on the power play. Given the early returns, it's a combo that figures to stick for now, but Heinen could see top-six work again once injuries hit or if coach Bruce Cassidy elects to tinker with his lines again.