Bruins' Danton Heinen: Assigned to third line
Heinen worked on the third line in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
After skating on the second line in Wednesday's 7-0 loss to Washington, Heinen worked with Sean Kuraly and Anders Bjork on Thursday. In the process, Heinen logged 13:34 worth of ice time, including 1:13 on the power play. Given the early returns, it's a combo that figures to stick for now, but Heinen could see top-six work again once injuries hit or if coach Bruce Cassidy elects to tinker with his lines again.
More News
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Skates on second line•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Looking to cement key role up front•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Scores shootout winner•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Set to return to lineup•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Skates on second line Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Made healthy scratch Monday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...