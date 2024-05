Heinen (undisclosed) is expected to miss Game 2 against Florida on Wednesday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

It will be the Bruins' fourth straight contest without Heinen. The 28-year-old had 17 goals and 36 points in 74 regular-season outings and has supplied an assist across five playoff contests this year. Heinen is likely to serve in a middle-six capacity once he's healthy.