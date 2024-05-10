Heinen (undisclosed) continues to be day-to-day but won't be available for Game 3 versus Florida on Friday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Heinen will be sidelined for his fifth consecutive contest due to his undisclosed injury. Prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old winger was stuck in a seven-game goal drought during which he managed just one helper and a mere six shots. Once Heinen is given the all-clear, he should be in the mix to reclaim a spot on the third line, likely knocking Justin Brazeau from the lineup.