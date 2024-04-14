Heinen scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Heinen has two goals and four assists over five games in April. His tally Saturday helped to secure the Bruins' win in a back-and-forth contest. He's up to 17 goals, 36 points, 118 shots on net, 80 hits and a plus-16 rating through 72 appearances. Heinen has earned his highest point total since his career year of 47 points in 77 games in 2017-18.