Heinen scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over Montreal.

Heinen opened the scoring 4:49 into the first period, swiping a rebound past Sam Montembeault while falling to the ice. It's Heinen's first goal since Feb. 24, though he did record four assists in his last eight games. The 28-year-old winger could offer some sneaky scoring upside while skating with David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha on Boston's top line. Overall, Heinen has 12 goals and 26 points in 60 games this season.