Heinen produced two assists, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Heinen has been a steady contributor on offense, but this was his first multi-point effort since his Jan. 20 hat trick versus the Canadiens. He assisted on third-period tallies from linemates Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak. Heinen is up to 15 goals, 17 assists, 112 shots on net, 75 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 68 contests this season. He should continues to see middle-six usage.