Heinen notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Heinen set up a Brad Marchand tally early in the second period. The helper snapped a five-game slump for Heinen, who was bumped up to the second line for this contest. He's mainly played in a bottom-six role this season. The 28-year-old forward has 20 points, 84 shots on net, 50 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 49 appearances.