Heinen scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

Heinen has four goals and an assist over his last seven outings. The 28-year-old reached the 30-point mark (15 goals, 15 assists) with this tally, and he continues to be a solid top-six forward. He's added 108 shots on net, 77 hits and a plus-10 rating through 66 outings in his second stint with the Bruins.