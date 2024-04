Heinen produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The 28-year-old winger is enjoying his time on a line with David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha. Heinen has delivered back-to-back two-point performances, and over the last 15 games he's picked up five goals and 12 points. His 34 points on the season are his highest total since 2018-19, during his first stint with the Bruins.