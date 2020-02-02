Bruins' David Krejci: Adds to rout
Krejci delivered two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Wild.
The venerable pivot has a propensity for multi-point games, having already compiled 13 of those this season. Boston has a cushy lead atop the Atlantic Division standings with Krejci deserving recognition for his dependable contributions as a second-line center.
