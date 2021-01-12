Krejci has centered the Bruins' second line in training camp, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Working on the wings with Krejci have been Jake DeBrusk and Ondrej Kase, and the trio has looked good in training camp according to Shinzawa. Krejci, who turns 35 in April, is coming off a 2019-20 regular season in which he recorded 13 goals and 43 points in 61 games. With Krejci set to continue in a top-six role that will also include power-play duty, the veteran playmaker should remain a steady producer for the Bruins, so long as he avoids injuries.