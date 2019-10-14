Bruins' David Krejci: Exits with unknown injury

Krejci left Monday's game against the Ducks with an undisclosed injury, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Krejci went to the locker room in the second period and didn't reappear for the start of the third frame. It's unlikely he returns to the contest, and he'll have a few days to get right for Thursday's home game against the Lightning.

More News
Our Latest Stories